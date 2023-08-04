In a conversation with Loudwire Nights' Chuck Armstrong on Thursday (Aug. 3), M. Shadows dove deep into Avenged Sevenfold's latest album, Life Is But a Dream.

When Chuck compared his personal listening experience of Life Is But a Dream to Nine Inch Nails' The Downward Spiral—and wondered if there'd be a follow-up along the lines of The Fragile—Shadows seemed intrigued by the thought.

"There's something vastly different in the works," M. Shadows explained on the show. "There were some avenues on this record that we really wanted to explore ... I appreciate that comparison because I love that record, there is so much chaos and then there's beauty in the chaos. I think of [Weezer's] Pinkerton, that's another record that's chaotic but so beautiful."

As for the actual follow-up to Life Is But a Dream, Shadows told the Loudwire Nights audience that what is in the works, he's not ready to put any words to just yet.

"There are things that were left on the sides of this record that didn't quite make it that can be explored that I think will be incredible, that will be a very cool, soothing sort of connection to this record," Shadows said.

"I can't wait to explore that. I hope we can do it sooner than later honestly. But that really comes down to touring schedules and when we can get back in there. But this opens the doors to so many different things, the way that music has evolved in terms of distribution. You can kind of just do whatever you want. It's such an amazing gift, this Wild West we're living in. There are so many cool avenues we can take it down and I can't wait to do that and explore it and release it in certain ways."

Why Avenged Sevenfold Care About Inspiring the Next Generation of Artists

In addition to the potential next record for Avenged Sevenfold, Shadows explained why he enjoys giving fans so much behind-the-scenes access to the band. He admitted that it wasn't always something that he thought he'd do.

"When I was growing up, the bands I respected the most were the ones I didn't know much about," he said. "I didn't know what the hell Mike Patton was all about when I was listening to Mr. Bungle."

So what's kept Shadows from trying to create that kind of mystery? Simply put, he just doesn't think it's possible these days.

"We work really hard at our craft and I don't think that's something to be ashamed of," he explained. "It's just who we are. And that's why we're different in a lot of ways and I think that's why we're able to push the boundaries in a lot of ways."

Shadows told Chuck that it's not just about them sharing these things for the sake of it, but he hopes it helps inspire younger musicians and artists to push the limits themselves.

"If there's information to be shared, that's one of the cool things about humans, right? It's like we all kind of stand on the shoulders of each other and that's why the human race is able to keep moving forward. There are all these voices for each generation ... I have no problem being really open about how we got to certain things because I think it will help the next generation."

What Else Did M. Shadows Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

Why he wants fans to listen to tour openers Kim Dracula: "The guy's going to be a star"

What it's like having a "push and pull" relationship with Avenged Sevenfold fans

Why Avenged Sevenfold focus on making music that makes them happy

