Saul Book 2021 Tour Dates Around Late Summer Festivals

Saul were already part of a stellar late 2021 tour package headlined by Atreyu, but the guys are anxious to return to the stage and will do so in August and September ahead of that late year run.

The group have a number of festival appearances happening in August and September so they filled in some of the gaps with their own headline dates. This new leg kicks off Aug. 7 in Sturgis, South Dakota. The run includes a mix of radio festivals, full-fledged rock festivals and headline dates that wrap up Sept. 24 at the Rebel Rock Festival in Orlando. See all the stops listed below and get ticketing details here.

The dates come as Saul are releasing a brand new video for "Looking to Fight" off their debut full-length album Rise as Equals. Blake Bedsaul says of the song's deeper meaning, "'Looking to Fight' is a moment of introspection. Ask yourself this: Am I the hero or the villain in any given situation? After a long hard look into how I was dealing with my emotions, I realized that I was the villain of my own story. But don't just apologize. Take responsibility for your actions and own up to them. Make the change to be someone to fight for — not against."

Check out the video below, and also look for Saul's second stateside tour leg of 2021 coming in November and December with Atreyu, Crown the Empire and more.

Saul, "Looking to Fight"

Saul Summer 2021 Tour

Aug. 7 — Sturgis, S.D. @ Iron Horse Saloon (Sturgis)*

Aug. 8 — Fort Madison, Iowa @ RiverFestFM*

Aug. 10 — Minot, N.D. @ The O'Riginal Bar & Nightclub

Aug. 11 — Fargo, N.D. @ Fargo Brewing Company

Aug. 14 — Council Bluffs, Iowa @ KIWR Riot Fest*

Aug. 19 — Kansasville, Wis. @ 1175

Aug. 20 — Glen Flora, Wis. @ Northwood Rock Rally*

Aug. 21 — Beaver Dam, Wis. @ Stormy's Music Venue

Sept. 10 — Appomattox, Va. @ Blue Ridge Rock Fest*

Sept. 11 — Mansfield, Ohio @ Inkcarceration Festival*

Sept. 24 — Orlando, Fla. @ Rebel Rock Festival*

*Festival Dates