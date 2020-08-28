Saul have just announced the release of their debut album, Rise as Equals, featuring a new track co-written by Disturbed’s David Draiman, “King of Misery.”

The Iowa rock band broke out in 2019 with the single “Brother,” which has since surpassed 1.3 million views on YouTube. Soon after, Saul signed with Spinefarm Records, who will release the band’s debut album on Oct. 23.

"'King of Misery' is a track that we hope all people can relate to at some point in their lives," explains singer Blake Bedsaul. "It's about being aware that your life is spiraling out of control and warning everyone around you that if they stay, you'll only drag them down with you. We are the rulers of our own domain but there are certain life lessons that you can only learn in the struggle. At that point, we all become the 'King of Misery.'"

Guitarist Zach Bedsaul adds, "It was a very unique experience being able to write a song with someone as influential as David Draiman. His humble and down-to-earth nature made it such a comfortable experience. It wasn't ideal having writing sessions over ZOOM. But we definitely made it work. We knew we wanted to write a song that once you heard it, it would give you an emotional concussion."

Draiman adds about co-writing the song, "These guys were a pleasure to work with, as they are talented, dedicated, diligent, and already armed with an arsenal of hooks. I was honored to be able to contribute."

Listen to “King of Misery” below and click here to pre-order Saul’s debut album.

King Of Misery

Spinefarm

Saul, Rise as Equals Track Listing:

"Trial By Fire"

"Looking to Fight"

"Brother"

"King of Misery"

"Get It Right"

"Rise as Equals"

"Inside"

"Don't Close Your Eyes"

"Levee"

"Here and Now"

"The Toll"

"Things Change"

"Sticks and Stones"

"Welcome to the Machine"