Attack Attack! are plotting a return. A source inside the band has confirmed to our sister site Note To Scene that the band is back in the studio with producer Joey Sturgis to record new music.

Not much information is available on the impending reunion, but we can tell you that a new Attack Attack! Instagram account has surfaced. The new profile contains a single post, which you can see below.

It’s currently unclear who will make up the 2020 lineup, and it’s anyone’s guess considering the band featured a revolving door of members throughout the years.

The band formed under the name Ambiance in the Columbus,Ohio, area in 2006 with Johnny Franck, Andrew Whiting, Nick White, Andrew Wetzel and Austin Carlile. Shortly after, Caleb Shomo joined, and they changed their name to Attack Attack!

In 2008 they famously left Austin Carlile crying in a parking lot in Utah while on tour and never worked with him again.

Attack Attack! were hugely influential to the metalcore scene at the turn of the decade and while many have tried to dismiss their impact, there is no denying the huge legacy they left behind.

They released three full length albums on Rise Records — Someday Came Suddenly (2008), a self-titled album (2010) and This Means War (2012) — before calling it quits in 2013.

The hype Attack Attack! generated from Someday Come Suddenly gave their sophomore album a No. 26 debut on Billboard’s Top 200 chart with 15,000 first-week units. They carried that momentum into This Means War, which moved 17,000 total units and gave them a No. 11 debut.

Attack Attack!’s final lineup consisted of Phil Druyor, Andrew Wetzel, Andrew Whiting, Tyler Sapp, and William Honto, who went on to form Nativ following AA’s final tour in 2012.

To hear more about the band’s history check out our in-depth podcast where Note To Scene breaks down the timeline of one of the scene’s most infamous acts here.

We will update you with more information about Attack Attack!’s reunion as it becomes available.