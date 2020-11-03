Axl Rose Encourages Fans to Vote for Democracy + the Future of Our Planet
Axl Rose is encouraging fans to vote in the most important and divisive election of our lifetime. “VOTE. For the country, for a better world, for DEMOCRACY,” the Guns N' Roses vocalist pleads.
Though Rose has been vocally anti-Trump throughout the 45th president’s first term, Axl stopped short of imploring fans to vote for former vice president Joe Biden. Instead, the legendary singer simply promoted that all Americans exercise the right to choose their leaders.
Stacking his lines on top of each other like a lyrics sheet, Axl tweeted:
"VOTE
Whatever It Takes
VOTE
Take A Side
Make A Stand
VOTE
With Courage
In The Face Of Fear
And Intimidation
VOTE
Through All The Noise
Lies
And Distractions
VOTE
For The Country
For A Better World
For DEMOCRACY
"VOTE
For The Future
Of Our Country
Our Planet
Your Planet
This Planet
The Only Planet We Have
VOTE
For Those Who Fought,
Suffered And Died
To Create And Protect
Your Right To Vote
"VOTE
For Loved Ones
For You
And For US
Together As One
And If It Helps...
Vote Knowing There Are Those
Hoping, Praying N' Counting On
You Won't
And Would Do Virtually ANYTHING
They Thought They Could Get Away With
To Stop You
VOTE".
In the past, Guns N’ Roses have objected to the Trump campaign using their music at rallies. Around the 2018 midterm elections, Rose sent out a tweet condemning Trump’s use of “Sweet Child O’ Mine.”
“Just so ya know... GNR like a lot of artists opposed to the unauthorized use of their music at political events has formally requested r music not b used at Trump rallies or Trump associated events. Unfortunately the Trump campaign is using loopholes in the various venues’ blanket performance licenses which were not intended for such craven political purposes, without the songwriters’ consent. Can u say ‘shitbags?!’”
