Axl Rose Encourages Fans to Vote for Democracy + the Future of Our Planet

Axl Rose is encouraging fans to vote in the most important and divisive election of our lifetime. “VOTE. For the country, for a better world, for DEMOCRACY,” the Guns N' Roses vocalist pleads.

Though Rose has been vocally anti-Trump throughout the 45th president’s first term, Axl stopped short of imploring fans to vote for former vice president Joe Biden. Instead, the legendary singer simply promoted that all Americans exercise the right to choose their leaders.

Stacking his lines on top of each other like a lyrics sheet, Axl tweeted:

"VOTE

Whatever It Takes

VOTE

Take A Side

Make A Stand

VOTE

With Courage

In The Face Of Fear

And Intimidation

VOTE

Through All The Noise

Lies

And Distractions

VOTE

For The Country

For A Better World

For DEMOCRACY "VOTE

For The Future

Of Our Country

Our Planet

Your Planet

This Planet

The Only Planet We Have

VOTE

For Those Who Fought,

Suffered And Died

To Create And Protect

Your Right To Vote "VOTE

For Loved Ones

For You

And For US

Together As One

And If It Helps...

Vote Knowing There Are Those

Hoping, Praying N' Counting On

You Won't

And Would Do Virtually ANYTHING

They Thought They Could Get Away With

To Stop You

VOTE".

In the past, Guns N’ Roses have objected to the Trump campaign using their music at rallies. Around the 2018 midterm elections, Rose sent out a tweet condemning Trump’s use of “Sweet Child O’ Mine.”

“Just so ya know... GNR like a lot of artists opposed to the unauthorized use of their music at political events has formally requested r music not b used at Trump rallies or Trump associated events. Unfortunately the Trump campaign is using loopholes in the various venues’ blanket performance licenses which were not intended for such craven political purposes, without the songwriters’ consent. Can u say ‘shitbags?!’”