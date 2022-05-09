A Baby Was Born at a Metallica Show in Brazil

At a Metallica concert in Brazil on May 7, a fan who was 39 weeks pregnant went into labor near the end of the show and gave birth inside the stadium to a baby boy as the band was closing out the night with "Enter Sandman."

Joice M Figueiró documented the event on Instagram and her Story posts were even re-shared by Metallica, who helped spread the news of what is now a viral moment.

Although medical personnel arrived with intentions on taking her to a nearby hospital via ambulance, that was out of the realm of possibility as the baby was on the verge of arrival and the delivery had to be carried out at the venue, Estàdio Couto Pereira, while Metallica played on.

The baby boy, Luan, was born at 11:15 PM "to the sound of 'Enter Sandman," per Figueiró, who entered labor "three songs before the show [was set to end]," likely meaning that the birthing process had started right around the same time the encore did as Metallica returned to the stage with the Master of Puppets opening track "Battery" — talk about "Smashing through the boundaries!"

"In every show I go to, something has to happen, but this time I think I've outdone myself," Figueiró added with a laugh (all transcriptions via Google translate).

View the screenshots of Metallica's re-shares on Instagram and view a photo of Luan further down the page.

Congratulations to the Figueiró family and horns up for Luan — we can't wait for the day when he learns how he came into this world!

