In addition to the big stories we covered today, Wire-to-Wire provides you with some of the other key rock and metal news items from May 31, 2018:

- We've seen what Bad Wolves can do with a Cranberries song. Now take a look as they perform an acoustic rendition of Deftones' "Change (In the House of Flies)" for Toronto's 94.9 The Rock radio station right here. The band also performed "Zombie" and took part in a Q&A that can be seen here.

- Jack White made a surprise drop-in on the students of Washington, D.C.'s Woodrow Wilson high school on Wednesday (May 30). According to WTOP, the rock star turned up during lunch on the last day of the school year, playing a 45-minute set for students. Only the school's principal was aware that White was coming. See video of White welcoming students to join him as he played the familiar "Seven Nation Army" riff and beat here.

- With renewed interest in House of 1,000 Corpses given Rob Zombie's upcoming Three From Hell installment, you can now get your hands on House of 1,000 Corpses trading cards. Sealed boxes and single pack cards are available through Fright-Rags.com.

- Toadies have teamed up with Martin House Brewing Company to reveal their fifth Toadies-related beer -- Possum Kingdom Pilsner. Possum Kingdom Pilsner is a sessional beer brewed with Czech Saaz hops and pilsner malts. At 4% abv, it is the first low-alcohol beer Martin House have ever produced. Guitarist Clark Vogeler says, "When we play shows, I like to have a few pilsners on hand. That way, I can enjoy a beer or two during the course of the show but not get tipsy and bungle the intro to 'Away.' In fact, I believe the band drinks more pilsners than any other beer. So I know that our new beer, Possum Kingdom Pilsner, is going to find its way into all our backstage coolers. It’s been a whole lot of fun partnering with Martin House the last few years and I’ve enjoyed each of the beers we’ve created, but Possum Kingdom Pilsner is definitely my favorite. We can’t wait to share it with everybody.”

- Def Leppard are making up for lost promotional activities. While there is an original video for "Let's Get Rocked" dating back to the early '90s, the band has just revealed a new lyric video for the song that can be viewed here. The clips comes in coordination of promotion for the band's release of Volume 1, the first installment of their four-volume career-spanning box set, which arrives tomorrow (June 1).

- Coachella have locked in the weekends of April 12-14 and April 19-21 for their event in 2019. Ticketing for the 2019 event starts tomorrow (June 1) at 10AM PT at the festival website.

- Officials have revealed that Boston Calling will take place Memorial Day weekend in 2019, with the dates May 24-26 locked in. A limited number of pre-sale passes will go on sale tomorrow (June 1) at 10AM ET. Visit the Boston Calling website for more details.