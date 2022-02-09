Bad Wolves, Metallica, Nine Inch Nails + More Offer Prized Items to Raise Sweet Relief Donations

F-Covid. There, we said it, and so is a new partnership between Fandiem, BandsInTown and the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund who are teaming up to bring you prized packages from Metallica, Bad Wolves, Nine Inch Nails and more to raise funds for Sweet Relief's F-Covid campaign that is assisting artists and their crews with financial help over the course of the pandemic.

As stated, Bad Wolves are one of the acts participating in the "F-Covid" fundraiser. Via Fandiem, you can make a donation that will enter you to win a Yamaha Pacifica 311 Electric Guitar that's been signed by the members of Bad Wolves. Plus, as part of the package, you also get a Dear Monsters red vinyl album signed by the band. Head here to make your donation to enter to win.

For Bad Wolves, the partnership coincides with their third Dear Monsters single, "If Tomorrow Never Comes," currently impacting at radio. “We think what Sweet Relief is doing is really cool, and we’re honored to be able to join forces with them. We love being part of the artist community and are grateful we have the opportunity to do something that gives back," stated the group, who are set to return to the road on March 1 with Papa Roach and Hollywood Undead.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Bad Wolves, and we are so grateful for their generous donation. The band is helping us provide immediate financial assistance to the indie music community; a community which has been hit especially hard by the pandemic,” said Aric Steinberg, Sweet Relief’s EVP of Development and Artist Relations. “It’s great when you get to work alongside artists like Bad Wolves because they are fully dedicated to helping the musician community from within, and their goals very much align with our mission at Sweet Relief.”

Metallica are also on board with the F-Covid campaign. They've offered up two tickets to their sold out Allegiant Stadium show in Las Vegas on Feb. 25. Fans can make a donation to enter to win at this location. And Nine Inch Nails are offering a signed Les Paul guitar that was played and destroyed onstage at the Riverstage in Brisbane, Australia in 2007, along with two 3-Day passes to Primavera Sound that the band is headlining in Los Angeles Sept. 16-18. Make your donation and enter to win here.

Each of the packages are designed to raise donations to aid Sweet Relief's goal in providing financial assistance for all types of career musicians and music industry workers who are struggling to provide or dealing with physical health, mental health, disability or age-related issues during the pandemic.

There are also special prized packages from Imagine Dragons, Social Distortion, Billy Idol, AWOLNATION, Marcus King, Blackberry Smoke and artists outside the rock and metal world such as Eric Church, Darius Rucker, Jason Isbell, Chicago, Wilco, Martina McBride, The Decemberists, Best Coast, Girl Talk and more. Find out more at this location.

