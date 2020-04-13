Badflower have been in the studio of late, putting in the hours to create new music. But when you add in something like a quarantine, the mind can go to places unexpected. Out of that comes a new video featuring singer Josh Katz and guitarist Joey Morrow covering a '70s AM Gold era favorite from Gerry Rafferty.

"We did this for absolutely no reason at all. Enjoy," stated the pair on the posting of their studio video covering Rafferty's "Right Down the Line." They added in a tweet, "Quarantine us in a studio for weeks and something like this is bound to happen." As you can see, the guys seem to be having fun, dancing around the studio and exploring the space as best they can.

The original Gerry Rafferty version of the song was featured on his 1978 album City to City. It climbed to No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Having issued a few EPs over the past decade, Badflower enjoyed their breakout in 2018 with a carry over into 2019 when their OK, I'm Sick full length album was released. Scoring radio hits with "Ghost," "Heroin" and "The Jester," the band recently decided to start working on their next studio album.

Badflower, "Right Down the Line" (Gerry Rafferty Cover)