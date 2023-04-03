Incubus Announce Summer 2023 Tour With Badflower + Paris Jackson
Incubus are back for another summer of touring, putting together a 2023 package that includes Badflower and Paris Jackson opening shows.
The trek gets underway July 21 in Eugene, Oregon, heading east and dipping into Canada before circling back across the southern U.S. and coming to a conclusion Aug. 29 in Grand Junction, Colorado. In addition, the band have booked appearances at Oceans Calling Festival in Ocean City, Maryland on Sept. 30, will play Aftershock in Sacramento on Oct. 5 and will headline a Hollywood Bowl show in Los Angeles with Action Bronson supporting on Oct. 6. See all the dates, cities and venues listed below.
Incubus last released a full album with 2017's 8, but did return in 2019 with "Into the Summer" and in 2020 with "Our Love" from the Trust Fall (Side B) EP. Badflower's most recent offering was 2021's This Is How the World Ends, and Paris Jackson issued the lost ep in February 2022.
Incubus also have a number of shows scheduled for the spring and will do a European tour leg in early summer. You can get tickets for all of the band's currently scheduled shows here.
Incubus / Badflower / Paris Jackson Summer 2023 North American Tour
July 21 - Eugene, Ore. @ Cuthbert Amphitheater
July 22 - Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Pavilion
July 23 - Bonner, Mont. @ KettleHouse Amphitheater
July 25 - Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
July 26 - Waite Park, Minn. @ The Ledge Amphitheater
July 28 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
July 29 - Cedar Rapids, Iowa @ McGrath Amphitheatre
July 30 - Chicago, Ill. @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Aug. 1 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Andrew J. Brady Music Center
Aug. 2 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena
Aug. 5 - Windsor, Ontario @ Colosseum at Caesars Windsor (no Paris Jackson)
Aug. 6 - Niagara Falls, Ontario @ Fallsview Casino Resort (no Paris Jackson)
Aug. 8 - Asbury Park, N.J. @ Stone Pony Summer Stage
Aug. 9 - Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Aug. 11 - Atlantic City, N.J. @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City (no Paris Jackson)
Aug. 12 - Grantville, Pa. @ Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course
Aug. 13 - Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena
Aug. 15 - Moon Township, Pa. @ UPMC Events Center
Aug. 16 - Franklin, Tenn. @ FirstBank Amphitheater
Aug. 18 - Camdenton, Mo. @ Ozarks Amphitheater
Aug. 19 - Bonner Springs, Kan. @ Azura Amphitheater
Aug. 20 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Zoom Amphitheatre
Aug. 22 - El Paso, Texas @ El Paso County Coliseum
Aug. 23 - Tucson, Ariz. @ Tucson Arena
Aug. 25 - Rio Rancho, N.M. @ Rio Rancho Events Center
Aug. 26 - Lubbock, Texas @ Lonestar Amphitheater
Aug. 27 - Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Weidner Field
Aug. 29 - Grand Junction, Colo. @ Amphitheater at Los Colonias Park
Sept. 30 - Ocean City, Md. @ Oceans Calling Festival
Oct. 5 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock
Oct. 6 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl (Action Bronson opens in place of Badflower)