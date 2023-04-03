Incubus Announce Summer 2023 Tour With Badflower + Paris Jackson

Incubus are back for another summer of touring, putting together a 2023 package that includes Badflower and Paris Jackson opening shows.

The trek gets underway July 21 in Eugene, Oregon, heading east and dipping into Canada before circling back across the southern U.S. and coming to a conclusion Aug. 29 in Grand Junction, Colorado. In addition, the band have booked appearances at Oceans Calling Festival in Ocean City, Maryland on Sept. 30, will play Aftershock in Sacramento on Oct. 5 and will headline a Hollywood Bowl show in Los Angeles with Action Bronson supporting on Oct. 6. See all the dates, cities and venues listed below.

Incubus last released a full album with 2017's 8, but did return in 2019 with "Into the Summer" and in 2020 with "Our Love" from the Trust Fall (Side B) EP. Badflower's most recent offering was 2021's This Is How the World Ends, and Paris Jackson issued the lost ep in February 2022.

Incubus also have a number of shows scheduled for the spring and will do a European tour leg in early summer. You can get tickets for all of the band's currently scheduled shows here.

Incubus / Badflower / Paris Jackson Summer 2023 North American Tour

July 21 - Eugene, Ore. @ Cuthbert Amphitheater

July 22 - Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Pavilion

July 23 - Bonner, Mont. @ KettleHouse Amphitheater

July 25 - Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

July 26 - Waite Park, Minn. @ The Ledge Amphitheater

July 28 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

July 29 - Cedar Rapids, Iowa @ McGrath Amphitheatre

July 30 - Chicago, Ill. @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Aug. 1 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Andrew J. Brady Music Center

Aug. 2 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

Aug. 5 - Windsor, Ontario @ Colosseum at Caesars Windsor (no Paris Jackson)

Aug. 6 - Niagara Falls, Ontario @ Fallsview Casino Resort (no Paris Jackson)

Aug. 8 - Asbury Park, N.J. @ Stone Pony Summer Stage

Aug. 9 - Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Aug. 11 - Atlantic City, N.J. @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City (no Paris Jackson)

Aug. 12 - Grantville, Pa. @ Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course

Aug. 13 - Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Aug. 15 - Moon Township, Pa. @ UPMC Events Center

Aug. 16 - Franklin, Tenn. @ FirstBank Amphitheater

Aug. 18 - Camdenton, Mo. @ Ozarks Amphitheater

Aug. 19 - Bonner Springs, Kan. @ Azura Amphitheater

Aug. 20 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Zoom Amphitheatre

Aug. 22 - El Paso, Texas @ El Paso County Coliseum

Aug. 23 - Tucson, Ariz. @ Tucson Arena

Aug. 25 - Rio Rancho, N.M. @ Rio Rancho Events Center

Aug. 26 - Lubbock, Texas @ Lonestar Amphitheater

Aug. 27 - Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Weidner Field

Aug. 29 - Grand Junction, Colo. @ Amphitheater at Los Colonias Park

Sept. 30 - Ocean City, Md. @ Oceans Calling Festival

Oct. 5 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock

Oct. 6 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl (Action Bronson opens in place of Badflower)

