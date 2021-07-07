Badflower have not shied away from taking on difficult topics in their career, but the band's latest song "Family" takes a look inward with singer Josh Katz baring his soul speaking about strained familial ties in the slow burning song "Family."

The track opens with a haunting vibe as the singer speaks of living in a world with "fake friends with a camera phone" while missing home, but as the song unfurls it becomes an emotional powder keg with the fuse being lit in the back half as Katz is able to unleash a bit of the turmoil burning inside.

Katz says of the track, “This song is very important to me. I’ve spent a lot of years of my life trying to understand certain qualities about myself. Why I constantly distance myself from the people I care about the most. Why interacting with my family feels so uncomfortable as an adult. Why the simplest acts of kindness or words of affirmation feel like impossible tasks that I’d rather just avoid. I’m an extremely empathetic person but I only show that side of myself to strangers because actual vulnerability is too… vulnerable. That insecurity is turning me into a selfish, lonely person that I don’t want to be."

He continues, "It’s a lot easier to play the victim and blame other people, stress, childhood trauma etc. rather than just admit I’m responsible for it. I’m the one that owes the apologies. I let it get this bad. I still don’t know exactly how to fix it, all I know how to do is articulate the way it feels through music. For now… Its gonna be impossible for me NOT to confront it now that the song is out for my whole family to hear. Which is terrifying, but it’s what needs to happen. I’m fucking 30, I have deal with my shit eventually."

The vocalist shares, "I hope the song helps someone else with similar issues on either end. As a way to start the conversation or even just inspire people to be a little more mindful of the people we love and who love us. Especially now in these insanely divided times. We could all use a reminder. Families and friendships are SO important."

Coinciding with the song release is a pretty powerful video with Katz watching video of home movies, withdrawn in bodily posture until being able to unleash his inner frustrations toward the end of the clip. Watch the video below and check out the lyrics as well.

Badflower, "Family" Lyrics

Tastes bitter on a guilty tongue

It’s hard to see I’m the chosen one

Fake friends with a camera phone

Ugly, drunk, cold and missing home This home of mine, I see it in my dreams

Where everyone looks happy

And everyone still likes me

This home of mine, I miss it all the time

What happened to this family?

What happened to this family?

(Have I let you down?) Texts, calls, hugs, birthday cards

Being thoughtful can be so hard

First 15 years I’m the favorite son

Last 15 years I’m the hated one This heart of mine, gets blacker all the time

Affection makes me nauseous

Believe me I don't want this

I hurt my blood tonight

I made my sisters cry

I never say I love you

Even though I want to I’m just my father’s son

My mother’s kid

A shitty brother

I’m nobody’s friend This is all my fault

I only make you cry

I don’t deserve this family

(You’re better off without me) ‘Cause I let you down

And I lost my fucking mind

Then everything got messy

And everyone got angry I cursed my blood tonight

It happens all the time

Is everyone against me

Has everyone goddamned me? What happened to this family?

What happened to this family?

What happened to this family?

What happened to this family? Don't hate me

Don’t hate me

Don’t let me drown I hate goodbyes, so cringey I could die

We only say “I love you”

‘Cause that’s what we’re supposed to

And most families lie, but I meant it every time

Then treat you like you’re worthless

I never said I’m perfect

Badflower, "Family"

"Family" is featured on Badflower's forthcoming sophomore set, This Is How the World Ends, which is on track for a Sept. 24 release. You can pre-order the collection here and check out the artwork and track listing below.

NEW MUSIC PLAYLIST: Keep up with each week's new songs by following Loudwire's 'Weekly Wire' Spotify playlist, featuring 50 tracks with updates each Friday afternoon.

Badflower, This Is How the World Ends Artwork + Track Listing

Big Machine

1. Adolescent Love

2. Fukboi

3. Family

4. Johnny Wants to Fight

5. Stalker

6. Everyone's an Asshole

7. She Knows

8. Only Love

9. Sasshole

10. Don't Hate Me

11. Tethered

12. Machine Gun

13. My Funeral