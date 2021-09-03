Badflower Prepare for Violent Consequences in New Song ‘Johnny Wants to Fight’

Putting the "bad" in Badflower, the Los Angeles rockers have revealed a story song that doesn't necessarily end well. The song is called "Johnny Wants to Fight," and as you might expect, there's the promise of some bloodshed.

The track starts off with a message in which it appears as though they're reaching out to the titular Johnny after he learned that his girlfriend has been cheating on him. An invite for a night on the town and a chance to blow off some steam follows, but as we soon learn it's a cover that's not working too well as singer Josh Katz reveals his guilt in this matter of the heart.

It's a catchy tune that keeps listeners engaged to see how this story will turn out, but the repeated visual of what appears to be blood dripping down the tile of a wall in the band's lyric video should give you a pretty good idea.

"Johnny Wants to Fight" is the latest song to arrive from the band's upcoming new album, This Is How the World Ends, which is due Sept. 24 via Big Machine / John Varvatos Records. It's now available via streaming platforms here, while pre-orders / pre-saves for the full album can be made at this location.

You can also look for Badflower hitting the road this month, starting with their Sept. 4 appearance at the Rocklahoma Festival. See all of their scheduled dates and get ticketing info here.

Badflower, "Johnny Wants to Fight"