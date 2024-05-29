Bam Margera Gets Married for Third Time – Photo + Details

Jackass star Bam Margera has officially married Dannii Marie after the two got engaged last fall.

It's the third time Margera has tied the knot, first marrying Missy Rothstein in 2007 and, later, Nikki Boyd in 2013.

Celebrating the big day yesterday (May 28), Margera shared a photo on Instagram, which is part of a screenshot of the TMZ exclusive on the wedding coverage.

In the post Margera reveals that the two have "been planning this for a while," indicating that friends and family were not present at the event. He informs them that a November wedding will take place in his home state of Pennsylvania and that Yelawolf will be performing.

It appears a camera crew was present as the wedding took place where the upcoming flick Collecting Souls is being filmed. Marie is said to be a lead star in the movie.

Margera's post reads,

To all of our friends and family. We’ve been planning this for a while with the Jim Burlson out here in Socorro New Mexico at this rad historical hotel. “Danielle Marie MARGERA, it’s official. To all family and friends there will be a November wedding in Pennsylvania for everyone with a @yelawolf performance! Amore ad lunam! Everyone is invited except Paul (head) 😂😂❤️ details: TMZ - From the movie set of Collecting Souls Bam and Dannii tie the knot. Writer producer Jim Burleson along with producer Dameon Clarke and director Laura Segura joined the loving couple in both the creative endeavor of filming this upcoming horror film but also in the long secretly planned nuptials. Falling in love with New Mexico from their last visit to the state in January the couple planned to make it official at their friend’s hotel in Socorro NM, the location of the film they helped develop in their newest venture of film producing.

READ MORE: Behind Nita Strauss' Heavy Metal Dream Wedding - Interview

When Did Bam Margera + Dannii Marie Start Dating?

The embattled Margera, who has publicly dealt with addiction and multiple stints in rehabilitation centers, among legal woes, began dating model Dannii Marie in July of 2023.

In February of that year, Margera's previous wife Nikki Boyd filed for legal separation and custody of their son.

When Did Bam Margera + Dannii Marie Get Engaged?

After six months together, Margera and Marie got engaged last December.