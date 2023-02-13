Bam Margera's father, Viva La Bam's memorable Phil Margera, is such a big fan of Elvis Presley that Bam recently used his connection to Priscilla Presley, the late Elvis Presley's widow, to gift his dad an extraordinary piece of Elvis memorabilia.

Can you guess what it was?

Earlier this year, Bam, the former Jackass star whose pattern of substance abuse reportedly got him fired from the latest Jackass movie, told fellow Jackass-er Steve-O that he "basically was pronounced dead" after being hospitalized with COVID-19 and pneumonia last year. Before that, Margera was in and out of rehab after completing a 12-month rehab program.

Earlier this month, Bam was reported to be hanging out with Priscilla, according to celeb site TMZ, along with the hip-hop artist Yelawolf and Navarone Garibaldi, who is Priscilla's 35-year-old son and the singer of the band Them Guns. Garibaldi's half-sister, Lisa Marie Presley — Priscilla's daughter with Elvis and an artist herself — died last month at the age of 54.

Reportedly, Priscilla heard about Phil's fandom of Elvis — the performer called "The King of Rock 'n' Roll" — so she game Bam one of Elvis' personal robes and a ring. Subsequently, Bam gave the robe to his dad, but he gave the ring to Yelawolf "because it fit him and Bam considers him the new king," TMZ said.

A video shows Bam's excitement to be able to gift the robe to his father. Watch it down below.

Bam first found fame skating in films such as 1999's CKY. He hit peak popularity in the 2000s when he starred in his own show, Viva La Bam. Bam is also in 25 episodes of the original Jackass series. He appears in the first three Jackass films and makes a brief cameo in Jackass Forever, the latest movie.

On Steve-O's Wild Ride! podcast last month, Bam discussed hitting a low point in his addiction struggles.

"At one point, I was on so many pills at once that my thing was, I would wake up around 3:00AM [and] sleepwalk till I knocked myself out like fainting or whatever," Bam explained. "And an ambulance would come, they'd take me to the hospital, check my head, do an MRI [or] CT scan [and] realize that I'm okay. The very next night, same thing, same time — I'd knock myself out sleepwalking. I did this for a week straight."

If you or someone you know is struggling with drug and/or alcohol dependence, help is available now through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website. Call 1-800-622-HELP (1-800-622-4357) or send a text to 1-800-487-4889.

Watch: Bam Margera With Elvis Robe (TMZ)

Bam Margera With Priscilla Presley, Navarone Garibaldi + Yelawolf - Feb. 8, 2023

Rock Star Kids Then and Now Photos of famous children of musicians. What are they doing now?