Bam Margera had a landmark moment in his drug and alcohol treatment recently, leaving his rehab center after a one year program. The former Jackass star tells TMZ that he's living near the rehab center in Boca Raton, Florida, and will go to outpatient treatment classes for the next two months.

Things seem to be looking up after a long road for Margera. He entered rehab for the first time in 2009 and went back in 2015. He didn't finish either program. After getting arrested for a DUI in 2018, he checked himself into another facility. Managing to stay sober for a few months, he was back in rehab in 2019, and then leaving after just 10 days. Then came an appearance on Dr. Phil where he begged for help.

Things came to a head for Margera after was fired from Jackass Forever. He was reportedly let go from the movie for failing to abide by a contract forbidding drug use. Margera claimed wrongful termination for testing positive for Adderall, which he says was unfair as he had been prescribed that medication. He later sued and supposedly settled that lawsuit with the producers of the film. Shortly after, he entered his latest rehab stint.

Margera says he's found an apartment near the treatment facility in Boca Raton, and he's living with his wife Nikki and son Phoenix. Margera posted a video to his instagram (see below) showing his young son the new place where there is big pile of gifts waiting for him.

Bam, His Wife Nikki, and Son Phoenix

Margera is also working out with Viva La Bam costar and fellow skateboarder Brandon Novak as part of his recovery.

Bam tells TMZ that he wants to move back to Southern California, buy a house, and work with "sober skaters." Good luck Bam, we're rooting for you.

Bam Shows His Son The New Digs and a Bunch of Toys