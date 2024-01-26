The ‘Jackass’ Crew Plays ‘Wikipedia – Fact or Fiction?’

In this best-of compilation of Loudwire's 'Wikipedia: Fact or Fiction?' series, the Jackass crew separates the truth from the lies written about them online.

This video features the most memorable moments, as told by Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Wee Man and Raab Himself, a handful of the most iconic figures from the notoriously painful TV series and movie franchise.

Topics include the things that scare the guys the most, their most dangerous stunts, their battles with addiction and more, mixing in anecdotes from the personal lives pre-fame and post-fame and the Jackass filmings.

Wikipedia once declared that the reason Steve-O and Chris Pontius didn't make a fifth season of their outrageous nature-based Wild Boys TV show was related to the death of Steve Irwin.

Shooting that down as being pure fiction, Steve-O goes on to explain the real reason why there wasn't another season of Wild Boys.

Regarding Jackass 2, Knoxville admitted there was partial truth to him filming himself running into street signs to capture additional footage after production had stopped. The crew actually had to hold an intervention for him to get him to stop doing that.

There are so many ridiculous stories and we can't give them all away, so catch up on it all in the video directly below.

The Jackass Crew - Wikipedia: Fact or Fiction?

