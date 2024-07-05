Steve-O Is Really Getting Breast Implants – Why + For How Long?

Steve-O Is Really Getting Breast Implants &#8211; Why + For How Long?

Bobby Bank, Getty Images / megaflopp, iStock/Getty Images

Jackass star Steve-O has revealed he will be undergoing surgery to receive breast implants as part of a comedic stunt.

The plan has been in motion for a while, the stunt performer and comedian revealed during a recent appearance on the X5 podcast.

Steve-O recently celebrated turning 50 years old by having Post Malone tattoo a penis over his right eyebrow. On the podcast, he said now that he's 50, he's been "lashing out," followed by his signature explosive laugh.

“I came up with the idea a few years ago to get a boob job and just film a bunch of really legitimately funny hidden camera pranks with me in disguise — in various disguises — and then revealing who I actually am," he explains, "Just funny endurance stunts and whatever."

As a comedian, Steve-O feels he's found a way to push the boundaries like never before, all "in the spirit" of his Gone Too Far tour.

“I’ve been so particularly in love with that idea because the comedy — the opportunity for comedy — I believe, is absolutely there. And it’s like the quintessential Steve-O — that level of commitment."

The plan is to receive D-cup breast implants and keep them in for "max two months," Steve-O says, "And then they're coming out."

Steve-O's primary concern was if this would have a lasting impact on his body and if he would "be a mess afterwards." Doctors have reassured him that there will be "absolutely no issue."

Defending his decision, Steve-O declares, “I believe in the comedy. I’ve always been a body modification guy with my whole back tattoo, my butt piercing. Body modification has been part of my deal, it's been a lane in my art since the beginning. This level of commitment to this bit — how nuts it is. I believe in it and I’m going to go ahead and do it.”

Reactions to the stunt have been mixed. Some agree with Steve-O and realize potential for comedic opportunity, while others are genuinely disgusted with the move and find it insensitive.

Watch Steve-O on the X5 podcast below.

Steve-O Reveals Breast Implant Intentions on X5 Podcast

