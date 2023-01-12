Lisa Marie Presley, Daughter of Elvis Presley, Has Died at 54

Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of music legend Elvis Presley and his wife Priscilla Presley and a recording artist in her own right, has died at the age of 54.

News broke late Thursday (Jan. 12) that Presley had been rushed to the hospital suffering full cardiac arrest. Paramedics had been called to her Calabasas, California home and administered CPR before taking Presley to the hospital.

Later in the evening, Presley's mother Priscilla confirmed Lisa Marie's death, issuing a statement that read, “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known.”

LIsa Marie has been back in the spotlight lately thanks to the Presley family involvement in the 2022 Elvis Presley biopic, Elvis, which has been a favorite during this awards season. She attended the Golden Globe Awards earlier this week, cheering on actor Austin Butler who won a Best Actor trophy for his portrayal of Elvis in the Baz Luhrmann-directed film.

Presley had been married four times, including high profile marriages to Michael Jackson and Nicolas Cage. She had two of her four children during her first marriage to musician Danny Keough, with daughter Riley Keough enjoying a career as an actress and model.

As a musician, Lisa Marie released three studio albums, with 2012's Storm & Grace being the most recent. She also charted with the singles "Lights Out" and her cover of Don Henley's "Dirty Laundry."

Upon hearing of Presley's death, Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan tweeted, "There is heartbreak and then there is sorrow. This would be sorrow and on more levels than I can count. Please send your prayers out for her family and children at this difficult time. I truly cannot find the words to express how sad this truly is. RIP." See other tributes and revisit some of Lisa Marie Presley's music below.

Lisa Marie Presley, "Lights Out"

Lisa Marie Presley, "Dirty Laundry"