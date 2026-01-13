Bam Margera Comments on Being Part of the 2026 ‘Jackass’ Movie

Bam Margera has now opened up about his participation in the upcoming fifth Jackass movie and revealed exactly on how he plans to be involved.

Just last week, Johnny Knoxville announced that a fifth installment of the Jackass film franchise would arrive in theaters in late June. Soon after, speculation began to swirl about whether estranged Jackass stunt artist Bam Margera would return to the franchise after a contract violation related to his sobriety that resulted in legal action kept him out of the fourth installment.

Not long after the initial movie announcement, it was revealed that Margera was in negotiations concerning having a presence in the fifth movie and now he's speaking out about how he will participate in the film.

What Bam Margera Said About Jackass 5

While Margera signed a deal that would allow for old footage to be used in the movie, it appears as though he will not be filming any new stunts for the franchise.

During an "on the street" interview with TMZ it also appears that Margera is still not past the grief caused when he was cut from the filming of Jackass Forever.

"If you had a laundry list of the chain of horrible events of the two years of Covid that they put me through, spending my own money at an alarming rate for therapists, doctors and treatment and all this only to sit me down and tell me you're not in the movie and you're not getting five million dollars .... i watch Dateline and people kill people for a whole lot less," said Margera.

"I have a lot of PTSD from it all and just having the title now of 'ex-Jackass star Bam Margera,' I have to live with that. The humiliation, the abandonment and just the embarrassment of it all, I had to let it go," he continued.

Within the chat, Margera seemed to be in a good place while speaking about his return to skateboarding and his happy marriage. And he also seemed to like the idea of how he's been represented in the fifth Jackass film.

"They did ask me. They said we're going to sift through a lot of old footage to try to create something new and I said, "Hell yeah, go for it,' because I remember filming so much crazy shit that never made it to the movie simply because it was just too long or too gnarly. But, I mean, I said yeah. Have at it," he shared.

But he also expressed his desire not to do anything more with the franchise.

"As far as I know, I don't have to film anything new and I don't want to," said Margera. "I'm just too hurt by it and I've just accepted the fact that I don't want anything to do with it anymore. Only time will tell, but at this time, I don't want to do anything."

When asked if he'd squashed the beef with Johnny Knoxville and director Jeff Tremaine, he offered, "No, I haven't. I'm still friends with everybody on Jackass. We saw Chris Pontius, which was nice. But for Tremaine and Knoxville to sit me down after everything I've been through and simply say, 'You're not in it. You're not getting the $5 million you usually get,' I mean, 50 percent of why Jackass exists is because of CKY. So I was very angry. Now I'm not angry, but I'm just hurt and as of now, I don't even want to think about reuniting with anybody."

While his return through old footage seems to be agreeable, Margera concluded that his feelings toward Johnny Knoxville and Jeff Tremaine remain the same. "My feelings to them are still fuck you," he concluded.

What We Know About Jackass 5 So Far

Actually very little is known about what's in store for the fifth installment at this point. None of the cast for the new film have been announced, but Knoxville's posting would seemingly indicate his involvement. In addition, fellow Jackass star Steve-O commented, "Yeah dude!!!" on the Instagram announcement as well.

In our Loudwire Nights interview with Steve-O last fall, he hinted that something might be on the horizon. "We had a number of Zoom calls and stuff to figure out different ways to commemorate [the anniversary]. What we landed on was a bit more ambitious than timely, but this next year, we're likely to see the Jackass franchise rear its ugly head," he shared.

The sharing of the Instagram post by the Gorilla Flicks production company would seemingly indicate the involvement of Jeff Tremaine, who has directed the previous films in the franchise. Gorilla Flicks is Tremaine's production company.

Margera's involvement has now been confirmed, but it will be through old footage being shared for the film. The fourth film Jackass Forever included some new stunt artists being involved, but it has not been revealed as of yet which classic and newer members will be on board for the latest adventures.

