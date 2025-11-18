‘Jackass’ Star Johnny Knoxville Just Got Married, Rockers React

Jackass star Johnny Knoxville got married over the weekend.

According to his post on social media, the stunt artist and his partner Emily Ting had a small wedding ceremony on Sunday (Nov. 16), which was officiated by filmmaker John Waters.

"It seems I have had a lot of news lately but there is no news bigger than this... Today Emily and I got married and I’m the luckiest and happiest fella in the universe. Bucket [their dog] is pretty happy to as you can see from the pictures," Knoxville wrote in the caption.

"It was a small ceremony with family, friends, and THE best minister ever. Thank you John Waters we love you so. Ok I’m getting off Instagram now because it’s our wedding night but I wanted everyone to know. Love to everybody, wahoo!"

Which Musicians Reacted to Johnny Knoxville's Wedding Post?

A handful of rockers shared their reactions to the news and congratulated the couple in the comments section, including System of a Down's Serj Tankian, Josh Freese and Jay Weinberg.

"Congrats! You guys look great! AND John Waters??" Freese commented.

"Congrats bro," Tankian wrote.

"Congratulations!" added Weinberg.

See the post below.

When Did Johnny Knoxville and Emily Ting Start Dating?

According to the New York Post, Emily is a costume designer in Los Angeles and worked on the set of the 2022 film Jackass Forever. It's unclear exactly when their relationship started, but they publicized it for the first time that year.

What Other News Has Johnny Knoxville Shared Lately?

Knoxville apparently had quite a busy weekend. In addition to getting married, he also took part in a Jackass art show that was held in Los Angeles from Nov. 14 through the 16 in celebration of the comedy franchise. The event was free and featured pieces from over 40 artists including Knoxville, Waters and Steve-O [via Los Angeles Daily News].

READ MORE: The 'Jackass' Crew Plays 'Wikipedia: Fact or Fiction?'

"Now is the time to say thank you for all the people that helped to make the Jackass Art Show happen. A huge thank you to all the fans esp. those who stood on line in the rain to see the show. We are nothing without you," Knoxville wrote in another social media post following the event.

He thanked a lot of people in the caption who participated in the art show in one way or another. See some of the photos he shared over the weekend at this location.