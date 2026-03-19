Johnny Knoxville apparently turned down other shows early in his career so he could pursue Jackass.

Before Jackass came to be, Knoxville started professionally as an actor and a journalist, particularly writing about stunts for Jeff Tremaine's skateboarding magazine Big Brother. From there, the two realized there was a demand for stunt content and teamed up with Bam Margera of CKY.

Knoxville admitted during an appearance on the Last Meals show that he probably would have felt fulfilled if he'd found success in acting or journalism full time.

"But when I started writing for magazines, I felt maybe I could have another thing I can do and that took all the pressure off," the stunt performer recalled, adding that that was around when he started receiving callbacks for acting roles.

"Then I'm like, 'Well maybe I'm not so tethered to this part of my life'."

Of all the opportunities that presented themselves to Knoxville, he felt most drawn to Jackass because it offered something that the other acting roles couldn't.

"I was offered four shows, Jackass included, within six [or] seven months. Again, this asshole was unemployed a few months ago. And I decided to take a chance on me and my friends," he said.

"It's something that we created together and we would have all the control. I just felt it was the better idea for me and us. If you're doing this kind of thing for a living, you're already taking some chances. So what's one more?"

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Knoxville's creative instincts were correct, as he recalled appearing on the cover of Rolling Stone just a few months later. The Jackass series only lasted until 2002 but the franchise has lived for over two decades thanks to all of the films, the next of which — Jackass 5 — is due out this year.

"We have so much idiotic stuff planned that I can't wait to get to set," Knoxville teased.

However, he was adamant that this upcoming film will be the final one.

"This is it," he asserted. "I know I said it after the first movie... But this is it."

Watch the full episode below.

Johnny Knoxville Turned Down Other Shows Early in His Career for 'Jackass'

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