Will Bam Margera Be in the 2026 ‘Jackass’ Movie?

UPDATE: That didn't take long. Variety is reporting that Bam Margera has now signed a deal to appear in the fifth Jackass movie through previously unseen archival footage. At present, Margera is not expected to film new stunt scenes for the film.

Earlier today (Jan. 8) it was revealed that a fifth Jackass movie was in the works for a late June release and now it appears possible that one of the franchise's estranged stars could possibly be returning to the fold.

According to TMZ, an unnamed source familiar with what's going on behind the scenes with the film has shared that the Jackass producers have reached out to Bam Margera about the potential of working with him for the fifth movie installment.

Per the report, Margera's reps were notified in late 2025 about the possibility of a 2026 film. The source revealed that negotiations are ongoing with Bam's lawyer in which they hope to strike a deal to use old footage of him for the movie and that the possibility is there to bring him back for new stunts as well.

The sources told TMZ that Margera has been reluctant to return to the franchise, but did agree to the negotiation. Margera was nixed from 2022's Jackass Forever film over a contract violation related to his sobriety.

Why Has Bam Margera Been Estranged From the Jackass Franchise?

Bam Margera filed suit against Paramount, Johnny Knoxville and producer Jeff Tremaine citing "wrongful termination" back in 2022 after he was booted from the fourth film installment in the Jackass franchise. But in April of 2022, Margera walked back his pursuit of legal action against all involved.

Having reached a settlement, the film was eventually released without Bam's involvement marking the first time he was not included in one of the Jackass films.

In his initial suit, he claimed that it was wrongful termination because he had tested positive for Adderall, which doctors had prescribed for him as medication.

But this also came during a period in which Margera was struggling with his sobriety and his relationship with those working on the film became strained. PopCrush noted that Tremaine obtained a temporary restraining order after receiving disturbing messages from Margera, while ScreenCrush cited veiled threats made by Margera against Tremaine on social media.

What Steve-O and Jess Margera Said About Bam Potentially Returning?

In a newl edition of Steve-O's Wild Ride podcast which debuted today (June 8), the fellow Jackass star spoke with Bam's brother Jess Margera of the band CKY and the discussion turned to the Jackass franchise and Bam's potential involvement.

Recorded prior to the public announcement of a new Jackass film, Steve-O tells Jess, "If there is a new Jackass project, I really hope that Bam sees it for what it could be, which is full circle redemption, back with Jackass family."

He adds, "I know that a lot of the stars have to align for this to happen because there isn't even a project at this point, but there's potential for one. And it would happen really fast if it does happen. And I know that Bam would have to really, like, I don't want to say swallow pride, but he would [have] to bury the hatchet and let bygones be bygones."

Jess Margera then shared, "Honestly, the last movie, like, it was just super bad timing for him because he was dealing with the addiction stuff obviously, but then he lost his partner in crime. So that had to feel weird as hell, you know?"

Steve-O then countered, "I think if this project happens, it could be so healing. It's time to put it away and let go of it because resentment is such poison. Let's let the wounds heal and let's get the band back together and heal and be healthy and positive."

Jess Margera concludes, "I just want him to know that nobody's out to get him. Everybody just wants to see him doing good and we're stoked to see him skating."

Jess Margera Guests on Steve-O's Wild Ride Podcast