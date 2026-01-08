Get ready for more risky, jaw-dropping and hilarious stunts in 2026 as Johnny Knoxville has revealed that a fifth Jackass film is in the works. In a vague posting to his Instagram account, the Jackass star revealed that he and his band of stunt artists will be back this summer.

What Johnny Knoxville Said About Jackass' Return

In a brief posting on his Instagram account that was shared by both the Jackass Instagram and Gorilla Flicks production company Instagram, Knoxville wrote the following:

Well a wang dang and hot damn doodle, we are starting the year off with a bang. We wanted to let you know that this summer Jackass is back!! We will see you in theatres June 26th. More to come but wanted you to hear it from us first!!

The posting featured two slides. The first was the Jackass logo with a skull with the crossbones replaced by crutches and the date June 26 listed in red. The second slide showed Knoxville himself joyous raising his clenched fist to the air in celebration.

What Do We Know About Jackass 5 So Far?

Actually very little is known about what's in store for the fifth installment at this point. None of the cast for the new film have been announced, but Knoxville's posting would seemingly indicate his involvement. In addition, fellow Jackass star Steve-O commented, "Yeah dude!!!" on the Instagram announcement as well.

In our Loudwire Nights interview with Steve-O last fall, he hinted that something might be on the horizon. "We had a number of Zoom calls and stuff to figure out different ways to commemorate [the anniversary]. What we landed on was a bit more ambitious than timely, but this next year, we're likely to see the Jackass franchise rear its ugly head," he shared.

Many fans had questions about the possible return of Bam Margera, who was left out of the fourth film installment after a contract violation relating to his substance abuse issues. No confirmation was made about Margera's return to the film and TV series that made him famous.

The sharing of the Instagram post by the Gorilla Flicks production company would seemingly indicate the involvement of Jeff Tremaine, who has directed the previous films in the franchise. Gorilla Flicks is Tremaine's production company.

A History of Jackass Success

Jackass rose to fame as a TV series, lasting for three seasons on MTV. The series made stars out of cast members Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O and Bam Margera and even spun off into the series Wildboyz and Viva La Bam.

Though the TV series run concluded on MTV, Paramount Pictures decided to bring the stunt performers to the big screen with 2002's Jackass: The Movie. Shot for a budget of $5 million, the movie went on to gross over $60 million in the U.S. alone.

Jackass Number Two topped the box office in September 2006 with an opening week take of $29.01 million. A third film, Jackass 3D, arrived in October 2010 and netted $50 million during its opening weekend.

After several spinoff projects, the Jackass film franchise returned in 2022 with Jackass Forever. It made over $80 million worldwide after being shot on a $10 million budget. The fourth film introduced newcomers Sean "Poopies" McInerney, Zach Holmes, Jasper Dolphin, Eric Manaka and Rachel Wolfson and was the first in the series not to include Bam Margera or late original cast member Ryan Dunn.

