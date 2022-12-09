Report: Bam Margera Hospitalized With Pneumonia + Put on Ventilator

Jackass star Bam Margera has been hospitalized, according to a report shared by TMZ. The stuntman is currently being treated for what is being characterized as "a very serious case of pneumonia."

Sources tell TMZ that Bam was hospitalized in San Diego earlier this week. He then reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 while he was in the hospital, and the sources have stated that since that time the stuntman has been placed on a ventilator to help him breathe. Though Margera is reportedly in the intensive care unit, his condition was reported to be stable.

It's been a rough year for the 43-year-old Margera, who exited a drug and alcohol treatment facility back in the spring after a one-year-program. While things initially looked sunny for the stuntman and his family, a short time later the musician took a nasty fall at a skatepark and attempted to refuse painkillers while dealing with a broken wrist.

In June, Margera was reported missing after being ordered back to rehab. Police eventually found him in a nearby hotel where they and a crisis intervention team were able to get him to return voluntarily. After Margera went missing again later in the month and was found at a few bars in the area, his family held an intervention.

In August, Margera's family issued a public statement after a "Free Bam" movement had started on social media, sharing concern that he had been placed in a conservatorship.

"Despite rumors, Bam has never been in a conservatorship but rather a temporary healthcare guardianship for reasons not shared with the public. If Bam chooses to speak to this, he will when he is ready. The 'Free Bam' theorists have encouraged his exit from treatment, despite their lacking knowledge of the details, his health and well-being," stated the family, adding, "We kindly ask you to respect the process and our family. As our extended family, we ask you to support Bam in his recovery, to stay on track and wish him well with his sobriety." Since that time, Margera has been spotted partying in Atlanta and Las Vegas.

We wish Margera well in his current health battle and hope for a speedy recovery.