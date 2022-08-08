Margera Family Addresses ‘Free Bam’ Movement In New Statement on Treatment + Recovery

The family of Jackass star Bam Margera has issued a new statement, showing their concern for the "Free Bam" movement that they say is jeopardizing Bam's sobriety.

Those who've followed the journey of the stunt performer are aware of his issues with drug and alcohol abuse. Earlier this year, Bam completed a 12-month treatment program. During this time, he also settled a lawsuit against the Jackass Forever film after he was let go for failing to abide by a contract prohibiting drug use. In May, Margera left the treatment center and things appeared to be looking positive as he shared photos marking the one-year anniversary and happy photos with his wife and son.

But in early June, Margera broke his wrist in nasty tumble at a skatepark. A couple of weeks later in June, Margera was reported missing after leaving a rehab facility. Police officers were able to make contact with Bam after he had left his court-ordered rehab stay. At the end of June, it was reported that the Margera family had held a crisis intervention for Bam after he was found at a nearby hotel. The 42-year-old reportedly agreed to go to a new rehab facility shortly after the intervention.

However, in the time since, there has been speculation via social media that the Jackass star had been placed into a conservatorship, which led to "Free Bam" messaging out of concern that he was being ordered to do things against his will.

The Margera family addressed the "Free Bam" movement in a new posting to social media. They revealed, "Bam is currently in treatment and we are helping him with his social media while he focuses on his recovery. We are his family who love and communicate with him to collaborate on his content and updates. With much appreciation, we thank his former healthcare guardian, @limafromaura, for all she contributed. Thank you to everyone for your support during this wild ride. With Heart - The Margera Family."

In addition, they offered a multiple-slide statement via Instagram going into more detail about Bam's current treatment and clarifying who is making decisions concerning his health care and treatment. Their posting reads as follows:

It's no secret that Bam has struggled with mental health and addiction. You've watched Bam grow up and supported him through his ups and downs. Our family has let you into the chaos that is our home, and we want nothing more than to continue this journey together. The 'Free Bam' movement has caused confusion and threat to Bam and our families. Although we love sharing our lives with you, some things need to be handled privately, and treatment is one of them. Recovery is difficult and even more so under public scrutiny. Despite rumors, Bam has never been in a conservatorship but rather a temporary healthcare guardianship for reasons not shared with the public. If Bam chooses to speak to this, he will when he is ready. The 'Free Bam' theorists have encouraged his exit from treatment, despite their lacking knowledge of the details, his health and well-being. We kindly ask you to respect the process and our family. As our extended family, we ask you to support Bam in his recovery, to stay on track and wish him well with his sobriety. With heart, The Margera Family

If you or someone you know if struggling with drug and/or alcohol dependence, help is available through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website. To speak to someone on the phone, dial 1-800-622-HELP (1-800-622-4357) or send a text message to 1-800-487-4889.