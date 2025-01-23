6 Bands Who Are Wrongly Labeled Hair Metal

Before we can dive into bands who are wrongly labeled hair metal, we must ask ourselves: what exactly defines hair metal? Is it the teased hair? The extravagant stage garb and makeup? Songs about partying on the Sunset Strip until the sun comes up? The ability to craft a memorable power ballad? (I know, I know… we’re all thinking of Motley Crue at this point).

We’ve intrinsically analyzed the genre before, but that doesn’t stop the arguments in comment sections internet wide whenever the term “hair metal” is used.

So, what really makes hair metal… well, hair metal? Is it fair to say that hair is the genre’s defining characteristic when even Dave Mustaine was teasing his mane?

Aside from the image that we’ve come to associate with bands within this subgenre, the sound of the music is ultimately the biggest defining trait.

While heavy metal bands of decades past, such as Black Sabbath or Led Zeppelin, were leading with Drop D tuning and crunchy riffs; metal of the 1980s was powered by heavy melody, power chords, shredding guitar solos, and a generous amount of synthesizer. Lyrical content included partying with your friend Jack Daniels with a blonde bombshell on your arm down at The Rainbow Bar & Grill.

While the 1980s were dominated by decadence and nothing short of a good time, a small group of bands turned the scene on its head. They handed over the excess, make-up and gaudy lyrics in exchange for a return to heavy metal form.

Read below as we dive into some of the 1980s' acts most mistakenly branded hair metal.

