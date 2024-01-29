Will Foo Fighters' But Here We Are or Metallica's 72 Seasons win the Grammy for Best Rock Album? While the Recording Academy voting body will ultimately decide that, this week on Loudwire Nights, we're giving you a say. It's this week's Chuck's Fight Club battle.

Sure, the Recording Academy has gone through the process of nominating Greta Van Fleet's Starcatcher, Paramore's This Is Why and Queens of the Stone Age's In Times New Roman, but Chuck has figured that the Best Rock Album winner will likely come down to two of the Academy's most nominated bands - Foo Fighters and Metallica.

As with past weeks, host Chuck Armstrong will introduce this week's competitors at 8PM on Monday's show. He'll make cases for each album individually on Tuesday's and Wednesday's shows at 8PM, and then Friday at 8PM he'll reveal the results of your voting. Want in on this competition? Just be sure to vote below before the 7PM start of Loudwire Nights on Friday.

And just this reminder, Loudwire Nights with Chuck Armstrong airs nightly starting at 7PM ET. You can tune in anytime, from anywhere right here or by downloading the Loudwire app.

The 66th Annual Grammy Awards will take place Sunday (Feb. 4) at 8PM ET / 5PM PT on CBS.