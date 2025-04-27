The Best Grunge Album By 5 Big Hair Metal Bands

Here are the five best grunge albums by hair metal bands.

By now, we all know the age old story of the 1990s. The decade that saw flannel take the throne from Spandex, traded in eyeliner (or "guyliner") for five o’clock shadows and observed the Sunset Strip’s neon glow slowly fading into the overcast gloom of Seattle.

But, here’s the thing: just because grunge kicked down the glam metal door with a muddy Doc Marten boot doesn’t mean the hair metal heroes of the 1980s went quietly into the night. Nope! Some of them got weird, got heavy and, believe it or not, got grungy.

READ MORE: The Best Album by 14 Grunge Bands

Yes, we said grungy. In, what some would say, was a desperate bid to stay relevant – or maybe because they were genuinely interested in rock ‘n’ roll’s new sound – some of the biggest names in hair metal took a stab at grunge. The results? Occasionally bizarre, sometimes brilliant and, lucky enough for them, always worth talking about.

So, let’s dig into the flannel-clad fever dream that was the 1990s and rank the best grunge albums by five bands you probably still associate with teased hair and leather pants. Spoiler: it’s a wild ride!

The Best Grunge Album By 5 Hair Metal Bands The glam faded, the flannel came out, and suddenly the Sunset Strip sounded a lot more like Seattle. These five albums prove that even the prettiest bands can get dirty! Gallery Credit: Sydney Taylor

10 Best Hair Metal Albums of the 1990s Hair metal may have died in the '90s, but not without a fight! Gallery Credit: Sydney Taylor

Follow Loudwire on YouTube.