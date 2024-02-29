Here are the 10 best Italian metalcore bands since 2010, chosen by Waves in Autumn.

If you are not familiar with the group, you've probably already guessed correctly — they're a metalcore band... from Italy!

What You Should Know About Waves in Autumn

From: Bergamo, Italy

First Release: Totem EP (2022)

New EP: Burning Season

Waves in Autumn snuck in at the very end of the last decade, issuing their debut single "Danforth" in late 2019. Honing their craft in the years since, more singles eventually gave way to their debut EP, Totem in 2022, as they position themselves for a breakout with its followup, Burning Season.

There's a fresh balance to their musicality with vibrant party-punk riffing and a touch of pop-punk vocal melodies. While the energy is infectious and the spirit is uplifting, Waves in Autumn flex some rhythmic muscle with those must-have crunchy breakdowns.

Commenting on one of Burning Season's singles (which can be heard below), vocalist Davide Cavaioli says, "'Wintergaze is an introspective song that resonates with those acknowledging their grip on an addiction or attachment. Embracing the courage to alter this vulnerability, it acknowledges the universal presence of vices, urging the recognition of these flaws as the initial stride toward liberation."

Waves in Autumn, "Wintergaze" ft. As Hikari

READ MORE: What Are the Best Metalcore Solos of All Time? Fans on Reddit Debate

With a band this good lurking around northern Italy, we had to know what other promising new metalcore are inhabiting "The Boot" over the last decade-plus.

So, Waves in Autumn did everyone a solid and rounded up 10 killer Italian metalcore recommendations. Check them out below!

The 'Burning Season' EP is out March 1.