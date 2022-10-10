Poll: What’s the Best Judas Priest Album? – Vote Now

Over the span of five decades and 18 studio albums, Judas Priest have cemented themselves as one of the most important and influential bands in metal history. Which of those albums is the best, though? That's what we want to hear from you during this week's Loudwire Nights Album of the Week poll.

Judas Priest originally formed with Al Atkins behind the mic, but they didn't record any proper albums with him — the majority of their discography was recorded with Rob Halford as the vocalist. The band had a bit of a slow start, releasing four albums throughout the mid-to-late-'70s before really finding their sound and commercial success with 1978's Killing Machine, which was issued in the U.S. under the title Hell Bent for Leather the following year.

Around the time Hell Bent for Leather came out was also when Rob Halford and co. started sporting the studded leather and motorcycle accessories, so by the time 1980's British Steel was released, they not only had a sound, but an image too. Priest ultimately played a pivotal role in this type of fashion being associated with metal.

The band put out another six albums throughout the 1980s and 1990 with Halford, and then Tim "Ripper" Owens took over as frontman. Two albums were recorded with him as the vocalist — 1997's Jugulator and 2001's Demolition — before Halford returned.

The metal legends have since put out another four albums, with the most recent being 2018's Firepower. They spent much of the last year touring in support of their 50th anniversary, but it doesn't seem they plan on stopping anytime soon.

