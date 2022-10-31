Poll: What’s the Best Papa Roach Album? – Vote Now

Papa Roach are one of the most important bands of the 21st century, particularly within the nu-metal scene. They faced many trials and tribulations throughout the release of their 11 albums, but which is the best? That's what we want to know during this week's Loudwire Nights Album of the Week poll.

You'll have until Friday at 12N ET to cast your votes. We’ll then play the three tracks from the album with the most votes during Loudwire Nights' Album of the Week block to start the following Monday's show!

Formed in Vacaville, Calif. in the early '90s, it took Papa Roach almost a decade to find mainstream success. They released a couple of EPs when they were starting out and got their name out there by touring with bands such as Incubus, Powerman 5000 and Static-X. Their 1997 debut album Old Friends From Young Years was released on an independent record label called Onion Hardcore. Three years later, the world became aware of Papa Roach with their sophomore effort and major label debut Infest, and especially through the hit "Last Resort."

The record peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200, so the rockers were essentially catapulted into the spotlight. Its follow-up, 2002's Lovehatetragedy, peaked even higher at No. 2, which is still their highest-charting release of all time, though Infest has sold more copies worldwide.

Papa Roach have released another eight records since Lovehatetragedy, with the most recent — 2022's Ego Trip — being the first that they put out on their very own label New Noize. The album produced two No. 1 singles, "Kill the Noise" and "No Apologies," making it successful for them in a more personal way since they released it on their own.

Head below to vote for your favorite Papa Roach album, then tune into Loudwire Nights next Monday at 7PM ET to find out which record prevailed. During tonight's show, you'll get to find out which album by Rob Zombie and White Zombie was voted the best, and hear three songs from the winner.

Loudwire Nights with Toni Gonzalez airs nightly starting at 7PM ET. You can tune in anytime, from anywhere right here or by downloading the Loudwire app.

