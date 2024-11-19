30 Best Rock + Metal Films of 2000s + 2010s

What are the best rock and metal films of the 2000s and 2010s?

First off, it should be noted that for this list we have not included artist biopics, rock documentaries or concert films. This list is dedicated to movies in which rock or metal have played a prominent role in the film's storytelling.

There are films such Almost Famous or Scott Pilgrim vs. the World that are actually set in the rock 'n' roll world, while others such as Adventureland or Baby Driver make solid use of rock music to tell the story. There are films such as School of Rock and Blinded by the Light that share youthful passion for music and take us back to a time of discovery.

If you love rock and metal and have a passion for film, each of the movies on these two lists comes recommended. Settle in, rock out and enjoy.

See what movies made the cut for our picks of the Best Rock + Metal Movies of the 2000s and 2010s below.

