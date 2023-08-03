What's the best new song spinning on rock radio in 2023? Now is your chance to rate the biggest new songs of this year and help us find out the Best of Loudwire Nights in 2023 (so far).

If you've ever been listening to the radio and thought, "How in the hell do they pick theses songs? I could do better!" then now is your chance. Below you can rate our Top 26 new (that means the song must have debuted in 2023) tracks, and we'll be counting down the Top 10 rated tracks (by you!) during Loudwire Nights on Friday Aug. 11.

The Best Rock + Metal Albums of 2023 (So Far)

From new radio favorites such as rock and country hybrids Hardy and Jelly Roll, to longtime staples such as Metallica and Staind, we've got a little bit of something for everyone. Want to hear more artists like Spiritbox or Sleep Token on Loudwire Nights? All you have to do is head below and give each track a rating from 0-5 to tell us which songs you want to hear the most.

If you haven't heard a song don't fret, we've got each track playable right on the page in case you need a preview before giving it a rating.

So what are you waiting for? Smash that five-star rating for your favorites. See something you hate — instead of complaining into the void on Twitter (AKA X — sorry it's still Twitter to us) do something more productive and give it a low rating.

You'll have until 10AM ET Aug. 10 to submit your ratings. To find out which tracks made the Top 10 tune into Loudwire Nights with Chuck Armstrong on your local station Friday Aug. 11 starting at 7PM. If Loudwire Nights doesn't play on your local station you can tune in here anytime from anywhere around the world.

