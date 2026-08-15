The 2000s — headbangers were being served nü-metal by the spoonful in the mainstream, but there were quite a lot of great artists just below the surface who would become tomorrow's legends.

Necrophagist began their short run of massively influential records, while Nile were out there bringing Egypt-related destruction to the masses. Then you had newcomers like Decapitated and Arsis dropping their debut albums, while Obscura and Martyr were out there honing their skills.

READ MORE: 13 Death Metal Bands Whose Debut Album Is Their Best

In my opinion, these are the best technical death metal albums of the 2000s. Of course there are others that deserve to be on here — Lykathea Aflame's 2000 effort Elvenefris could've rounded out 12 — but there's gotta be an end to this list at some point, right?

11 Best Technical Death Metal Albums of the 2000s Tech-death absolutely exploded during this decade and it's the best it ever was. These 11 albums are proof. Gallery Credit: Greg Kennelty

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