11 Best Technical Death Metal Albums of the 2000s

11 Best Technical Death Metal Albums of the 2000s

℗ 2008 Sumerian Records, ℗ 2015 Willowtip Records, ℗ 2010 Blakk records a division of Pama Music Group

The 2000s — headbangers were being served nü-metal by the spoonful in the mainstream, but there were quite a lot of great artists just below the surface who would become tomorrow's legends.

Necrophagist began their short run of massively influential records, while Nile were out there bringing Egypt-related destruction to the masses. Then you had newcomers like Decapitated and Arsis dropping their debut albums, while Obscura and Martyr were out there honing their skills.

READ MORE13 Death Metal Bands Whose Debut Album Is Their Best

In my opinion, these are the best technical death metal albums of the 2000s. Of course there are others that deserve to be on here — Lykathea Aflame's 2000 effort Elvenefris could've rounded out 12 — but there's gotta be an end to this list at some point, right?

11 Best Technical Death Metal Albums of the 2000s

Tech-death absolutely exploded during this decade and it's the best it ever was. These 11 albums are proof.

Gallery Credit: Greg Kennelty

QUIZ TIME! Think you know death metal album art better than anyone? Prove it! Take the quiz below. Scroll slow so you don't spoil it for yourself!

Can You Guess the Death Metal Album Cover From One Small Piece?

Test your death metal knowledge with three difficulty levels: Beginner, Intermediate and Expert.

First, we show you a portion of a death metal album cover and offer up two clues.

SCROLL SLOW or you'll reveal the answer before you have time to guess!

Gallery Credit: Joe DiVita

Filed Under: 2000s, Arsis, Death Metal, Decapitated, Necrophagist, Nile, Obscura
Categories: Galleries, Link in Bio, Lists, Metal

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