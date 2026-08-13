25 Essential 2000s Rock + Metal Albums to Pass Down to Your Children
When the time comes, you absolutely need to have these essential rock and metal titles from the 2000s to pass down to your children.
We recommend not skipping over the "when the time comes" part of that last sentence.
The 2000s were a decade when art and entertainment were pushing the envelope. Not just in capabilities, but also to see how raunchy and controversial things could get.
READ MORE: 25 Essential Rock + Metal Albums of the '90s to Pass On to Your Children
This was a time when the American Pie movies and Superbad ratcheted up the shock value for laughs at the movie theater. It's also a time when several mainstream bands were willing to risk it all with off-color lyrics and album titles.
So when we tell you that you need to hand off a copy of Blink-182's Take Off Your Pants and Jacket or Slipknot's Iowa to your children, we mean that maybe it's best done when your kids at least old enough to have a driver's license.
Here are 25 essential rock and metal albums from the 2000s that you should one day pass down to your kids.
25 Essential 2000s Rock + Metal Albums to Pass Down to Your Children
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll
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Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire
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Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire