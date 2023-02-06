Poll: What’s the Best Tom Petty Album? – Vote Now

Between his solo career and his work with the Heartbreakers, Tom Petty released a lot of albums during his life. But which of them is the greatest? That's what we want to know during this week's Loudwire Nights Album of the Week poll.

Petty is one of the most commercially successful artists of the classic rock era. He formed Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers in 1976, and the group released an eponymous debut album later that year, which featured "American Girl" and "Breakdown." The record followed by You're Gonna Get It! two years later, and then Damn the Torpedoes, which came out in '79, peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. This was the band's highest-charting album until Mojo came out in 2010.

The rocker also released three albums as a solo artist — 1989's Full Moon Fever, 1994's Wildflowers and 2006's Highway Companion — all of which peaked in the Top 5 of the albums chart. For the sake of this poll, we've included both his solo albums, and the ones he put out with the Heartbreakers, in order chronologically of when they came out.

