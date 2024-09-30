VOTE: Better Era – Old School Metallica vs. New School Metallica?

Which is the better era of Metallica - the old school early years or the more recent new school output of recent years? That's the battle this week in Chuck's Fight Club on Loudwire Nights. With Metallica extending their M72 tour into 2025, that will give fans plenty of opportunities to revisit music from all eras.

If you break up their career into halves, the old school era would include everything from 1983's Kill 'Em All era through 2003's St. Anger. That would cover the Cliff Burton and Jason Newsted eras of the group. It also includes some of their greatest highs and lowest lows.

The latter half hasn't been nearly as prolific, but with Robert Trujillo in the band the group has released the well received and reviewed albums Death Magnetic, Hardwired ... to Self-Destruct and 72 Seasons. It's also included their Lulu collaboration with rock icon Lou Reed and their Through the Never movie.

As with all of the Chuck's Fight Club battles, Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong will introduce the battle during the 8PM hour of Monday's night's show. He'll also make individual cases for both eras at 8PM on Tuesday and Wednesday. Then it's up to you to vote throughout the week using the form below to rate both eras. Music from the winning era of the band will then be featured during a rock block in the 8PM hour of Friday's Loudwire Nights airing.

