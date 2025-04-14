VOTE: Better Judas Priest Album – ‘British Steel’ vs. ‘Screaming for Vengeance’

What is the better Judas Priest album - British Steel or Screaming for Vengeance? That's the debate at the center of this week's Chuck's Fight Club on the Loudwire Nights radio show.

It just so happens to be the 45th anniversary of Judas Priest's British Steel this week, which inspired this battle. The classic 1980 album album was the band's sixth record and it saw the band making great strides in reaching the masses thanks to such songs of "Breaking the Law," "Living After Midnight" and "United." The album peaked at No. 34 and has been certified platinum by the RIAA.

The band's eighth studio album, Screaming for Vengeance, arrived two years later in 1982 and promptly became a fan favorite thanks to such standout tracks as "You've Got Another Thing Comin'," "Electric Eye," "The Hellion" and the title track. The album climbed to No. 17 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart and has been certified double platinum.

Quite honestly, these are two legendary records in the history of metal and we don't envy the decision you will have to make.

