VOTE: Better Metallica Album – ‘Load’ vs. ‘Reload’

Which is the better Metallica album - Load or Reload? We're entering some divisive territory this week for Chuck's Fight Club on the Loudwire Nights radio show and we're looking to you to give us the answer.

The '80s provided some of thrash metal's finest work in Metallica's catalog up to that point. And while there was some initial push back against 1991's self-titled Black Album, Metallica fans have largely come around to the record as a whole. But the mid-90s back-to-back of Load and Reload has yielded many a discussion on the quality of the band's work.

On one hand, you've got the Load album. While the band did face some harsh critiques for the record, they also saw positive commercial returns thanks to songs such as "Until It Sleeps," "Hero of the Day," "Mama Said" and "King Nothing." The record topped the Billboard 200 Album Chart and is certified 5 times platinum in the U.S.

The 1997 follow-up Reload arrived shortly behind. Initially conceived as part of a double-album with Load, the material here stood strongly on its own. "The Memory Remains," "Unforgiven II," "Fuel" and "Better Than You" were all issued as singles. Like its predecessor, the album shot up to No. 1 and it's been certified four times platinum.

READ MORE: Kirk Hammett Names Metallica Album With His Best Guitar Work

As with all Chuck's Fight Club battles, the matchup will be introduced in the 8PM hour of Monday's Loudwire Nights by host Chuck Armstrong. Individual arguments will be made for each album on Tuesday and Wednesday in the 8PM hours while you continue to rank the records using the tool at the bottom of this post. Eventually the final rankings will be tallied Friday afternoon and the winning entrant will be featured in a Loudwire Nights rock block in the 8PM hour of Friday's show.

Just this reminder, Loudwire Nights with Chuck Armstrong airs nightly starting at 7PM ET. You can tune in anytime, from anywhere right here or by downloading the Loudwire app.