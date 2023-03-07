The calendar says 2023, but Between the Buried and Me will be taking fans back to 2012 this summer as they revisit the critically acclaimed The Parallax II: Future Sequence album in its entirety for concertgoers.

The stellar album was an offshoot, continuing the conceptual narrative laid out by the previous year's The Parallax: Hypersleep Dialogues EP. It found the band expanding upon their metal influences working in elements of progressive rock, jazz and fusion into the musical fold. The record featured such standout tracks as "Astral Body" and "Telos," both of which were issued ahead of the album release.

The group will spend a month-and-a-half on the road in North America, following a European tour taking place this spring. Joining the band on the run will be Thank You Scientist and Rivers of Nihil, making for a truly formidable bill that is not to be missed. Look for the tour to kick off June 16 in Charleston, South Carolina, heading north and crossing into Canada before making its way to the West Coast and then circling back across the southern portion of the U.S. All dates, cities and venues can be seen below.

Tickets for the run will go on sale this Friday (March 10), and you can used the presale code DISCORD502 to get tickets now through the band's website.

It should also be noted that after the tour comes to a close, Between the Buried and Me have one more U.S. date playing Furnace Fest at Sloss Furnaces in Birmingham, Alabama on Sept. 22.

Between The Buried and Me / Thank You Scientist / Rivers of Nihil 2023 Tour Dates

June 16 - Charleston, S.C. @ Music Farm

June 17 - Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Soundstage

June 18 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Brooklyn Bowl

June 20 - New York City, N.Y. @ Irving Plaza

June 21 - Albany, N.Y. @ Empire Live

June 23 - Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium

June 24 - Montreal, Quebec @ Club Soda

June 25 - Toronto, Ontario @ Danforth Music Hall

June 27 - Millvale, Pa. @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

June 28 - Detroit, Mich. @ The Majestic

June 29 - Columbus, Ohio @ Newport Music Hall

June 30 - Chicago, Ill. @ House of Blues

July 1 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Lyric at Skyway Theatre

July 2 - Kansas City, Mo. @ The Truman

July 3 - Denver, Colo. @ Ogden Theatre

July 5 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex

July 7 - Calgary, Alberta @ MacEwan Hall

July 8 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Union Hall

July 10 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ The Vogue Theatre

July 11 - Seattle, Wash. @ The Crocodile

July 12 - Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theatre

July 13 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades

July 15 - Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues

July 16 - San Diego, Calif. @ The Observatory

July 17 - Mesa, Ariz. @ The Nile Theatre

July 20 - San Antonio, Texas @ Vibes Event Center

July 21 - Dallas, Texas @ The Factory

July 22 - Houston, Texas @ Warehouse Live

July 23 - New Orleans, La. @ House of Blues

July 25 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Red Flag

July 26 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl

July 28 - St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Jannus Live

July 29 - Orlando, Fla. @ The Beacham

July 30 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade

July 31 - Winston-Salem, N.C. @ The Ramkat

