New York metallers Black Anvil have a special treat to offer from their new album 'Hail Death.' The band recorded a cover of KISS' 'Under the Rose' as a bonus track for the release and they're now exclusively debuting the song here at Loudwire.

Black Anvil have cited KISS as a big influence, and their rendition of 'Under the Rose' is a perfectly haunting and melodic update of the original track, bringing it to a new generation of listeners.

As previously stated, 'Under the Rose' is available as part of the 'Hail Death' digital deluxe edition. You can get the bonus track, along with the remainder of the 'Hail Death' album at this location.

In related news, the band will be playing the 'Hail Death' album in its entirety during a July 20 show at Brooklyn's St. Vitus, with support from Psalm Zero, Fantom Warrior and Yellow Eyes.