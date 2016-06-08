I had gotten off of work at the inn at furnace creek. I was the Sous Chef. I went down the hill to the bar and this old English guy just kept talking to me about my hand tattoos. This and that about how Ozzy has tattoos like that on his hand. I kept trying to blow the guy off until he went to the bathroom and the bartender asked if I knew who it was and he then showed me a picture of young Geezer. I was like fuck I’m a dick. I apologized to him and asked for a picture and got a couple and we were drinking and having a good time. Geezer proceeded to talk about how he was a born again and kept talking about how he’s Jewish and how he’s found god again and what not. He got drunk only annoying with how much he was talking about god and being Jewish. My friend and I went outside to smoke a cig and Geezer ended up following us outside. He grabbed at me and threw a punch and I moved out of the way. He then went for my friend Derek with the same move and my friend moved out of the way. A security guard came up behind Geezer and put his hand on Geezer's shoulder and Geezer swung around and drilled the security guard right in the mouth. He then punched the small corner panel out of a giant window. I dipped the fuck out at that point. About two hours later I was asleep in my room on property and woke up to the police banging on my door. They took me over to their SUV’s and questioned me and asked if the man in the SUV was the one who started the fights. I had to tell them yes. Almost lost my job because of it. I’m not a fucking nazi. Or whatever Geezer has told the press. If you knew me you’d laugh at the allegations that Geezer has stated in his interviews about the altercation.