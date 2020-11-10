Black Sabbath legend Geezer Butler is the latest figure in heavy music to weigh in on "WAP," the provocative song from Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion. The sexually-charged and explicit track is "disgusting" per the bassist, but he also minded the generational gap, noting "Then again, I'm 71. A bloody old goat."

Upon its release on Aug. 7 earlier this year, "WAP" (which stands for "Wet Ass Pussy") instantly became a divisive offering from the two rappers over its lyrical content, which is rife with metaphors for heightened female arousal. Some, such as Stryper's Michael Sweet, have labeled it as crude and offensive while others view it as a song that underscores female empowerment, especially in a world with rap songs dedicated entirely to graphic descriptions of male genitalia.

When speaking with Kerrang!, Butler was actually the one who brought the song up, rather than being prompted for a reactionary response by the enduring metal magazine.

Butler was pressed about his solo song, "Unspeakable Elvis," which first appeared on his 1997 album, Black Science. "That's really about the fact that whatever new music comes out, it's viewed as the devil's music," he said of the track.

Winding the clock back to his youth, Butler explained, "I remember when Elvis [Presley] came out everybody said he was Satan. And then in the '60s and '70s, he became America's national treasure. It happens with every new wave of music, like metal, obviously. The Christians were going mental when Sabbath came about."

Recognizing the trend continued in other areas of music, Butler continued, "And then when rap came about, people were up in arms about that and certain words that rappers were using."

Understanding how what is perceived as controversial early on tends to fade into a norm of sorts, Butler lamented, "I have to say, though, that Cardi B pisses me off with that 'WAP' song. It's disgusting! But there you go."

Looking through the lens of a parent, Butler added, "A friend of mine didn't know what the song was about but his 10-year-old girl was singing it. I was, like, 'What?!' To put it on album, fair enough. But to put it out as a single? That's a it's a bit much."

The Sabbath bassist also pointed to his own age, signaling that perhaps his perception is dated. "Then again, I'm 71," he said. "A bloody old goat."

We wonder if he's heard the rock version of "WAP" by Biffy Clyro, as if that would somehow change the legend's opinion.