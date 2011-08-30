Black Veil Brides Eyeing Early 2012 EP Release

Black Veil Brides fans holding their breath for new music from the band won’t have to wait too long -- the Brides plan to release an EP early next year before heading into the studio to begin work on their next full-length album.

“[It’s] just a couple of songs and some stuff that we've been toying around with, some tracks from the last record that didn't make it to the [last] record, kind of revamping some stuff,” singer Andy Biersack tells Artisan News of the planned EP in a video interview (see below). “We just wanna keep putting out material while our fans are interested and happy."

BVB’s latest album, ‘Set the World on Fire,’ hit stores in June and so far has spawned two singles: "Fallen Angels" and "The Legacy." Another tune, "Rebel Love Song," is slated to be the disc’s third single but has yet to be released.

As for a new album, Biersack says they hope to begin recording by next April. Adds guitarist Jinxx: “We definitely have a whole album worth of material. We’re always coming up with ideas and we have [recording gear] in the back of our bus, we’ll just put down ideas whenever we can.”

Watch Andy Biersack and Jinxx Talk About Black Veil Brides Upcoming EP