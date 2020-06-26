Black Veil Brides' debut album We Stitch These Wounds turns 10 years old in a few weeks on July 20. To commemorate the anniversary, the rockers will re-record the album and call it Re-Stitch These Wounds. They've shared the re-recorded version of "Sweet Blasphemy" along with the announcement.

The reworked album will be out July 31 via Sumerian Records. Following the release, the band will perform the record in full on Saturday, Aug. 1 at the Whisky a Go Go, which will be streamable. The show starts at 5pm EST, and tickets can be purchased here.

"A decade ago I was just a teenager trying to find my way and meet like minded musicians, I was fortunate enough to meet Jake and Jinxx and we clicked instantly," frontman Andy Biersack said in a press release. "I can remember writing so many of these songs in the tiny Hollywood apartment Jake and I shared and tracking our own demos, so to have the opportunity to take a look at these songs again and update them for the modern era of the band with Jake at the helm producing and mixing is a full circle moment for us."

"We have never been happier as a band than in the current lineup and it’s amazing to get the chance to start over and do with this record what we always wished we could have done the first time around," he continued. "This isn’t meant to be a replacement for the original album but rather a companion piece that we hope fans can enjoy and see the musical evolution of the band in a unique way."

Listen to the new rendition of "Sweet Blasphemy" below, and pre-order Re-Stitch These Wounds here.

Sumerian Records

Black Veil Brides - "Sweet Blasphemy (2020)"