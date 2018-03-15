While Black Veil Brides have a new record to promote, it's actually their past that gets the spotlight in the new video for "When They Call My Name." The clip can be viewed in the player above.

The video is a performance-centric piece with footage taken from throughout their career as a band. Fans can see a mix of performances dating back to when they wore more stage makeup through present-day performances, with visuals often layered over one another. It's a bit of a "thank you" to the fans for all of the great shows over the years.

In introducing the video online, the band offered a nod of thanks to Dan Sturgess and Patrick Fogarty, who helped in bringing the career-spanning performance clip to fruition.

"When They Call My Name" is more of a rock ballad within the band's canon. The song is featured on their Vale album, which was released back in January. The album debuted at No. 14 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart, but did top the Billboard Top Hard Rock Albums chart upon its release.

With the video, you get a pretty good idea of the energy from a Black Veil Brides show. The band has spent the early part of the year touring with Asking Alexandria. They have a wealth of festival appearances coming up and will spend time on the Vans Warped Tour this summer. See all of their scheduled shows here.