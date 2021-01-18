If you thought Gary Holt's guitar that was painted using his own blood was as metal as it gets, one TikTok user/blacksmith is staking his claim with something potentially even more metal than that — a knife made from Holt's guitar strings used on Slayer's farewell tour. Still not convinced? What if we told you the image of a skull appeared in the melted metal?

Neil Kamimura, a bladesmith who made a winning appearance on the History Channel's competition show Forged in Fire, is the man responsible for this ridiculously metal feat, both in the literal and figurative senses. In each episode of the show, four bladesmiths are pitted against each other, challenged to forge bladed weapons where the champion takes home a $10,000 prize.

In the TikTok video below, separate from Kamimura's Forged in Fire appearance, a video montage lightly demonstrates the process of transforming discarded guitar strings into a hand-held weapon. It starts with clips surveying Holt's guitar string lot, which is labeled to signify which shows on Slayer's farewell run they were employed for.

After the strings are melted down, a preview of their newly liquified state is seen as commenters took note that some bubbles in the substance appeared to resemble a skull's eyes and nose. For your convenience, we've provided a screenshot of that image further down the page so you can stare right into the face of death itself.

Perhaps once Exodus release their long-awaited new album, Persona Non Grata, later this year and eventually get back on the road, we'll see another knife made from Holt's invaluable strings.

Is That a Skull in the Metal Liquid of Melted Guitar Strings?

TikTok: rpm_neil