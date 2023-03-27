Blaze Bayley Hospitalized After Heart Attack, Iron Maiden Send Well Wishes

Former Iron Maiden singer Blaze Bayley has postponed tour dates after suffering a heart attack at home. He is said to be in stable condition at the hospital and, on social media, his alma mater extended well wishes in a brief message of support.

Bayley, who will turn 60 in late May, had been on the road in support of his latest solo album, 2021's War Within Me, having last played on March 19 with more immediate dates on the books in Europe.

In a statement shared by Mark and Christopher Appleton (the latter being one of two guitarist in Bayley's band, the other being his brother Luke), who handle management and booking operations for Bayley, they indicated that March and April shows will not go ahead as scheduled. Dates from June through November are undecided with Bayley's health being the determining factor.

We sincerely regret to announce that Blaze had a heart attack at home yesterday evening & is now in hospital in a stable condition, awaiting news of further surgery/treatment. He is in good spirits in the circumstances but utterly disappointed to have to postpone our imminent shows due in March & April. Ticket refunds will be available at source but we truly hope you will keep your tickets & make it to the new dates which we will be announcing as soon as they are scheduled. Regarding shows already booked for June-November this year, we understandably have to wait a short while to see how quick Blaze’s recovery will be, so please stay tuned & meanwhile most importantly we're sure you will join us in wishing him a complete & speedy recovery. Blaze misses you, cannot wait to regain full health & see you all again. Every Storm Ends… ‘your heart will heal’ Thank you so much everyone for your understanding & support. Mark Appleton & Christopher Appleton (management / bookings)

News of Bayley's heart attack made its way to Iron Maiden, who said on social media, "Everyone at Iron Maiden wishes Blaze a quick and full recovery!"

Wolfsbane also, the group Bayley fronted before joining Iron Maiden as Bruce Dickinson's replacement in 1994 and returned to multiple times and has remained since 2010, also issued a statement.

The band reiterated that the singer is in stable condition while extending, "All our love and thoughts are with Blaze and his family. We'll update you all when we know more."

Bayley has sang on five Wolfsbane records, three before joining Iron Maiden and another two after, the latest being last year's Genius.

Loudwire wishes Blaze Bayley a quick and full recovery.