Former Iron Maiden singer Blaze Bayley, who fronted the band from 1994 until 1999, has given his opinion on the band's brand new album Senjutsu.

Though he's only listened to it a couple of times all the way through, he told Metal Musikast that he likes it so far, and gave a shout out to three tracks, including the lead single "The Writing on the Wall."

"There's some great music on there. I think it's a deep album, and it's not something that gives itself easily on the first time through. I think you've gotta give it a chance — there's a lot going on, and there's a lot of mood changing with the chords that they've done and the instrumentals," Bayley explained.

"So it's an album that I feel you have to go, 'What is the story?' And then when the instrumental part comes, it's just like an orchestral piece. 'What are they talking about now? What does this music make me feel? Why has it gone into this dark place?' So I don't think it gives itself up easily, but I think it's a good album. And the things that I've heard so far I really like."

Bayley appeared on two albums with Iron Maiden during his time as their vocalist — 1995's The X Factor and 1998's Virtual XI.

"There's no animosity. I was treated very well by Iron Maiden when I left. Very fair, very well, I have no complaints," Bayley explained of his split from the band, noting that he still keeps in touch with Steve Harris.

Check out the full discussion in the video below.

