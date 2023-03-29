Blaze Bayley Reps Issue Statement With Post-Heart Attack Health Update

Management representatives for former Iron Maiden singer Blaze Bayley have issued a statement that offers a health update after the singer recently suffered a heart attack at his home.

Bayley, who will turn 60 in late May, had been on the road in support of his latest solo album, 2021's War Within Me, having last played on March 19 with more immediate dates on the books in Europe. Earlier this week it was revealed that the singer had been hospitalized after suffering a heart attack at his home.

In their new statement, management reps Mark and Christopher Appleton revealed that they had the chance to visit with Bayley in the hospital and that more surgery will be required, with the possibility of a triple or quadruple bypass surgery to address his heart issues.

In their previous statement confirming Bayley's heart attack, they indicated that March and April shows would not go on as scheduled, while the singer's dates between June and November would be determined by Bayley's health. In their new statement, they reveal that Bayley's recovery time will be "many months," and that an announcement on how that will impact his touring will be made once they've had discussions with venues and promoters.

They also add that fans that wish to help out Bayley financially during his recovery period can do so by purchasing merch from his webshop. Bayley and his team also send along thanks for the messages of love and support. You can read the full update below.

HEALTH UPDATE

We visited Blaze in hospital yesterday & first of all we’re delighted to say we found him in excellent spirits, sitting up in bed. We of course had an update on his condition but also a really good chat & a laugh as normal. Blaze has certainly not lost his strength & sense of humour!

Moving on from that he does require surgery & within the next few days (as soon as hospital capacity allows) he will be undergoing a triple (possibly quadruple) heart bypass. This is obviously not a small matter & we should expect that his recovery period will be many months. We will announce the impact on the tour diary once we’ve discussed with the relevant venues & promoters.

Nevertheless, Blaze is looking ahead with optimism for a full recovery with good health & fitness, & the full benefit of the surgery & treatment.

On behalf of Blaze & all of us in the team, we thank you so much for all the messages of love & support. It really has been incredible & Blaze is both energised & emotional in response.

As most of you will understand Blaze is a completely independent artist & so the postponement of the current tour & future dates is a particularly big blow. For those of you that would like to help us get through this period we ask you to please buy merch from our webshop (probably items that you would have bought at one of the shows). Your support in that way would be very much appreciated by Blaze & ourselves as the management team www.blazebayleyshop.com

In the meantime, we have Blaze’s blessing to work on Absolva recordings & tour schedule as of course they are also hugely impacted by the current situation.

We will keep you updated with developments as & when they happen.

Bayley was a member of Iron Maiden from 1994-1999, leading the band on their 1995 album The X Factor and its 1998 follow-up Virtual XI. He had previously led the band Wolfsbane and returned to the group in 2007. He's also recorded albums under various versions of his name - Blaze, Blaze Bayley Band, Blaze Bayley - with his most recent offer being 2021's War Within Me which is credited to Blaze Bayley.